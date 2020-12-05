Date to reopen airport for tourists to be decided by 1st January

The date to reopen the airport for tourists will be decided by 1st January, the Government said today.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga told Parliament today that everybody wants to know when the airport will be reopened for tourists.

He said that he has requested the health authorities to give a date by 1st January.

Ranatunga said that the Government is prepared to reopen the airport for tourists as soon as the health authorities give the green-light.

The Minister said the Government is delaying opening the airport for tourists as it does not want to pose a risk to the public.

“No matter what people say we will now need to live with the coronavirus. So we hope to reopen the airport early next year by following the health guidelines,” he said.

The Minister was speaking in Parliament today during the debate on the 2020 budget.

Ranatunga further said that the Government has brought down approximately 50,000 Sri Lankans who were stranded overseas.

He said that steps will be taken to bring down another 40,000 Sri Lankans stranded overseas. (Colombo Gazette)