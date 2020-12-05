Another seven coronavirus related deaths reported in Sri Lanka

Another seven coronavirus related deaths were reported in Sri Lanka today.

This took the death toll from the coronavirus in Sri Lanka to 137.

The latest victims included two prisoners.

Of the seven coronavirus victims, one victim was a 91-year-old male from Bandaragama. He had died at his residence.

The second victim is a 53-year-old male prison inmate.

The third victim is a 56-year-old woman from Dematagoda. She died while receiving treatment in hospital.

The fourth victim is an 81-year-old woman from Bandaragama. She died at her residence.

The fifth victim is an 84-year-old woman from Colombo 13. She had also died at her residence.

The sixth victim is a 66-year-old man from the Welikada Prison.

The seventh victim is 62-year-old woman from Wellampitiya. She died while receiving treatment in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)