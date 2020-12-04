Schools in Kandy city limits to remain closed

All schools in the Kandy city limits are to remain closed for another week.

Central Province Governor Lalith U. Gamage said 45 schools in Kandy and five schools in Akurana will remain closed till December 11.

He said the decision has been taken due to an increase in coronavirus patients in the Kandy district.

Earlier, the coronavirus forced the closure of 45 schools in Kandy from 25 November till today (04).

The following day (26), Eastern Province Governor Anuradha Yahampath announced that all schools in the Kalmunai Education Zone in the Ampara district will be closed until further notice. The decision was taken due to a hike in Covid patients in Kalmunai.

It was thereafter announced that all schools in the Dambulla Education Zone will be closed for one week from 29 November after three coronavirus patients were detected from the Dambulla Economic Centre recently.

All schools, excluding those in the Western Province and those under lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, resumed academic activities from 23rd November.

However, some schools in the Kandy, Kalmunai and Dambulla areas failed to reopen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure of these schools has also forced the Education Ministry to postponed the GCE Ordinary Level Examinations which were to be held from 18- 27 January 2021.

The Ministry of Education announced this week that it is considering conducting the examinations in March 2021. (Colombo Gazette)