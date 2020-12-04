Politicians hail debut of Jaffna boy Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Politicians today hailed the debut of Vijayakanth Viyaskanth for the Jaffna Stallions at the Lanka Premier League 2020.

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa and opposition politicians Harin Fernando and Shritharan Sivagnanam were among those who praised the debut of the young cricketer.

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa tweeted saying it was wonderful to see young Vijaykanth earning his spurs in the Jaffna Stallions team

“This is exactly what this tournament is all about, providing a platform for youngsters around the country to showcase their talent,” he said.

Opposition Parliamentarian and former Sports Minister Harin Fernando said that sports is a universal language.

He tweeted saying it was amazing to see Vijayakanth Viyaskanth from Jaffna Central College making his LPL debut.

“Sports is a universal language. What matters is we are all be Sri Lankan’s. Amazing to see this! 18-year-old Vijayakanth Viyaskanth from Jaffna Central College making his LPL debut today,” he said.

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian Shritharan Sivagnanam tweeted saying it was great to see a Tamil playing for the Jaffna Stallions.

Parliamentarian Angajan Ramanathan said the inclusion of Vijayakanth Viyaskanth was a milestone for Jaffna cricket. (Colombo Gazette)