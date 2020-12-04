Namal approves new cricket selection committee headed by Asantha De Mel

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa has approved the appointment of a new National Selection Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket.
The Sri Lanka Cricket Board said that the seven member panel was appointed by the cricket board.
Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Namal Rajapaksa ratified the appointment of the Selection Committee headed by Asantha De Mel.
The Selection Committee consists of:
- Asantha De Mel – Chairman
- Chaminda Mendis
- Pramodya Wickramasinghe
- A.W.R. Madurasinghe
- T. Nilmini Gunarathne
- Hemantha Devapriya
- H.U. Karnain