Lanka SSL launches Permaweld brand welding electrodes range

Embarking on an ambitious drive to expand its existing portfolio, Lanka Special Steel Limited (Lanka SSL), a trusted name in wires and a fully-owned subsidiary of E B Creasy Group, recently introduced ‘Permaweld’ Brand welding electrode for all general purpose welding requirements.

Permaweld Brand welding electrodes will be distributed island-wide by the hardware division of Laxapana Batteries PLC, another subsidiary of the group which has an undisputed reputation in the lighting business in Sri Lanka for over 70 years, providing the industry’s broadest lines of various commercial and residential fixtures.

Mr. Pravin De Silva, CEO of Lanka Special Steels Ltd, said ‘It is with great pleasure that we launch the new “Permaweld” welding electrode range to the Sri Lankan market. And joining this incredible journey with us is the well respected and reputed Laxapana Batteries PLC as our sole distributor. We look forward for a strengthening relationship that will reach greater heights in the future.’

‘We are very confident of Permaweld as the new welding electrode has already gained high tractions with the product being accepted remarkably well by the welders throughout the country. This new addition along with all other products manufactured by Lanka Special Steels has created a rich product basket for our distributors throughout,’ said Mr. Thusitha Kuruppu, Manager- Laxapana Hardware Distribution.

Laxapana Batteries PLC is a leading LED lighting solutions provider, having pioneered the application of LED technology in the industry back in the early 20s. Its range of products is manufactured with quality, reliability and solid performance to provide highly energy-efficient, long-lasting and versatile light sources.

Established in 1995, Lanka Special Steels Ltd had today evolved to a trusted name in wires across many industry sectors especially in the booming construction sector of Sri Lanka. The company’s distinctive service and superior products is well reflected in its repetitive and loyal customer base. Its well qualified and experienced team continuously strives in championing highly personalized solutions to each order and each client. It is an ISO 9001: 2015 and SLS 139: 2003 certified company.

Lanka SSL very recently also strengthened its long-standing partnership with TATA Steel Ltd’s Global Wire India (GWI), being the sole agent and distributor in Sri Lanka for all of its premium quality wire products.