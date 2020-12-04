Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka increases to 130

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka increased to 130 today.

The Government Information Department said that one death linked to the coronavirus pandemic was reported in Sri Lanka today.

The only victim today was a 72-year-old man from Piliyandala.

He died while receiving treatment in hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Sri Lanka has in recent days detected a high number of coronavirus patients, especially with an increase in PCR testing.

The number of deaths in Sri Lanka as a result of the coronavirus has seen a steep rise during the second wave. (Colombo Gazette)