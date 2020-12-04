Bus transporting coronavirus patients collides with another bus

A bus transporting 23 Covid patients met with an accident in the Aselapura area in Welikanda this morning.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the bus with Covid patients was plying from Colombo to the Punani Covid treatment centre.

It had collided with a bus travelling from Kattankudy to Polonnaruwa at around 7.15 a.m. today.

The drivers of the two buses who were injured in the accident have been admitted to the Welikanda hospital.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that two Covid patients who also sustained minor injuries in the accident have been transferred to the Punani Covid treatment centre along with the other coronavirus patients.

The Welikanda Police is conducting investigations into the accident. (Colombo Gazette)