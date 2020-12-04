Bungalows and campsites operated by Wildlife Department reopened

Bungalows and campsites operated by the Department of Wildlife Conservation will be reopened for visitors from today.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation temporarily closed all wildlife bungalows and campsites in November due to the coronavirus pandemic in Sri Lanka.

Those who had pre-booked the bungalows and campsites for December will be allowed to visit the sites on the reserved dates.

The Department said those who had reserved the bungalows and campsites between 02 November and 03 December will be granted a grace period until 31 March to select alternative dates.

The Wildlife Conservation Department further said that those planning to visit bungalows and campsites under its purview will be required to adhere to the health guidelines and Covid prevention measures implemented by the Department. (Colombo Gazette)