Over 100 coronavirus patients have been detected in Borella and 42 in Kollupitiya in the Colombo District yesterday (Wednesday).

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of Covid-19 said that a total of 402 coronavirus infected persons were detected in Colombo yesterday.

Of the total number of coronavirus patients detected in Colombo yesterday 103 were from Borella and 42 in Kollupitiya.

Meanwhile, 63 patients were detected in Colombo 12 and 30 people in Dematagoda.

Other areas in Colombo where a number of patients were detected included Colombo 13 (29), Colombo 15 (36), Avissawella (21) and Grandpass (16).

Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake had warned this week that the situation in Colombo is serious with the Covid-19 death toll increasing and more people being infected.

The recent coronavirus deaths and infections have mostly been from the Colombo District.

Meanwhile, in the Gampaha District the authorities detected 188 coronavirus patients yesterday (Wednesday).

The most number of patients in the Gampaha District were detected from Kadawatha and Negombo. (Colombo Gazette)