No major impact to Sri Lanka from cyclone

Cyclone Burevi has caused less impact than expected following its landfall in Sri Lanka last night, the Disaster management Centre (DMC) said today.

DMC Assistant Director Pradeep Kodippili said no major impact was caused by the storm which had made landfall in Mullativu last night.

Incidents of trees falling, heavy rain, and strong winds in various parts of Mullativu had been reported during the storm.

Kodippili said cyclone Burevi has now moved towards the Gulf of Mannar.

District and DMC officials, together with the Police and tri-forces are on standby and prepared to face any disaster situation faced by the storm in Sri Lanka, he said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorology Department has predicted adverse weather conditions for the North, North- Western, and North- Central Provinces today as well.

The Met Department said showers or thundershowers will occur in the Northern, North-western and North-central provinces, while very heavy rainfall above 150 mm can be expected at some places.

The Naval and fishing communities have also been advised not to venture into the deep and shallow-sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai until tomorrow morning (Friday).

The Met Department said fishermen have been advised to be vigilant in other sea areas as well. (Colombo Gazette)