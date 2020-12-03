Nimal Punchihewa appointed Election Commission Chairman

Nimal Punchihewa has been appointed as the new Chairman of the National Election Commission.

The Parliamentary Council approved the appointment of Punchihewa on the recommendation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Punchihewa served as the Director (Legal) of the Election Commission prior to his appointment.

As per the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, the Election Commission will comprise of five members as opposed to the earlier commission under the 19th Amendment which consisted of only three members.

The Parliamentary Council has also approved the President’s nominees for the National Police Commission, Public Services Commission, Finance Commission, and the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption. (Colombo Gazette)