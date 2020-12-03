Matale Mayor Daljith Aluvihare removed from post

Daljith Aluvihare has been removed from his post as the Mayor of the Matale Municipal Council.

An Extraordinary Gazette Notification has been issued by Central Province Governor Lalith U. Gamage on the decision which is in effect from yesterday (02).

Aluvihare has been removed from his post after inquiries had proven he is guilty of allegations raised against him.

The United National Party member was suspended from holding the post of Mayor of the Matale Municipal Council in August.

Retired High Court Judge Sarojini Weerawardena was thereafter appointed to inquire whether Aluvihare had conducted any misdeeds as described in the constitution of the Matale Municipal Council.

Daljith Aluvihare was also arrested in January, along with his driver, on charges of assaulting a Municipal Council member. (Colombo Gazette)