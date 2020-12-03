Maldives assists two Sri Lankan fishing boats stranded at sea

Two Sri Lankan fishing vessels which were stranded at sea near the Maldives today were assisted by the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF).

The MNDF Northern Area squadron stated that it had assisted the two fishing vessels which were caught in the bad weather caused due to Cyclone Burevi. The two vessels were left drifting at sea after they lost track of their directions.

The two boats were located by a Maldivian fishing boat named “Moosun 7”, close to H. Dh. Kumundhoo. The boat reported their findings to the authorities around 8:33 this morning.

One of the vessels had five crew members while the second boat had six crew members. All of the crew members were well, according to MNDF.

The two boats were rescued and brought to the port H. Dh. Kulhudhuffushi around 10:45 in the morning. Maldivian Government institutions are working on matters related to the two boats. (Colombo Gazette)