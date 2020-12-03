Keells Kalubowila outlet closed after two employees contract virus

The Keells supermarket outlet in Kalubowila has been temporarily closed from today (03) following the detection of Covid patients.

The supermarket management said that two staff members from the Kalubowila outlet had tested positive for COVID-19.

The management further said all other employees who had come into contact with the two patients have been placed in quarantine for 14- days and are to be subjected to PCR tests.

The Keells outlet in Kalubowila will reopen following the recommended sanitization procedures by health authorities.

The management added that close to 1,100 PCR tests have been conducted to date covering all its supermarket outlets and it will continue to conduct random PCR tests. (Colombo Gazette)