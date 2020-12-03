Isolation status in remaining areas to be reviewed

By Easwaran Rutnam

The isolation status in the areas still under lockdown will be reviewed by the health authorities.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that most people in the isolated areas have been found to be following the health guidelines.

He said that the authorities will review the situation and lift the isolation status in areas where there are no patients detected.

“If there are no patients detected in a particular area or if there are only a few patients detected then the health authorities will consider lifting the isolation status imposed in those areas,” he said.

The Police Spokesman said that the final responsibility is in the hands of the public in the areas under isolation.

He said that how soon the isolation is lifted depends on how well the health guidelines are adhered to.

The isolation status remains in 13 Police divisions and a few other areas as of today.

The Government had recently lifted the isolation status in a number of areas in the Colombo and Gampaha Districts.

Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana said that arrests are continuing those failing to follow the health guidelines.

He said that more people who fail to wear face masks and maintain social distancing have been arrested from areas not under lockdown.