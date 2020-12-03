GCE Ordinary Level exams likely to be held in March

The Government is considering holding the GCE Ordinary Level Examination in March 2021, Education Minister Professor G. L. Peiris announced.

Minister Peiris told reporters during a special media briefing held today that the examination will not be required to be postponed beyond March.

If the examination is held as planned, the Examinations Department will release the results within three months, in June.

The students will thereafter be given the opportunity to commence their academic activities for the GCE Advanced Level Examination by July, he said.

The Education Minister further said the Ministry is in the process of selecting a suitable period to hold the exam for 9 days in March 2021.

He said the current Covid pandemic situation in the country is being reviewed every two weeks to finalise the date to hold the GCE Ordinary Level Examinations as proposed.

The Education Minister informed Parliament on Tuesday (01) that the examinations have been postponed and cannot be held as scheduled from 18- 27 January 2021. (Colombo Gazette)