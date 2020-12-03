Eleven workers of a store in Kurunegala test positive

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Eleven workers of a tile store on Maha Veediya in Kurunegala have tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health Inspectors Association Secretary M. Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that the group was quarantined inside the store after one employee had contracted the virus earlier.

PCR tests conducted on the group at the end of their quarantine period on Monday (30) had confirmed that they too had contracted the coronavirus.

Balasuriya said that this is the highest number of patients to be detected from one location in the Kurunegala district.

He further said that 2 more employees of two other stores along Maha Veediya in Kurunegala have also tested positive.

Health authorities have commenced contact tracing and necessary quarantine measures in this regard.

A total of 42 persons in and around Maha Veediya in Kurunegala are reported to have contracted the virus as of today. (Colombo Gazette)