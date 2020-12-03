Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka reaches 129

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka reached 129 today, the Government Information Department said today.

The Health Ministry confirmed that five more deaths linked to the coronavirus were confirmed today, the Government Information Department said.

Of the five deaths, one victim is a 56-year-old female from Kolonnawa. She died while receiving treatment at the Colombo General Hospital.

The second victim is an 89-year-old male form Colombo-12. He died on admission to the Colombo General Hospital.

The third victim is an 85-year-old male from Colombo-10. He died on admission to the Colombo General Hospital.

The fourth victim is a 71-year-old male from Colombo 10. He died at his

residence.

The fifth victim is a 78-year-old male from Colombo 02. He died while being treated at the Colombo General Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)