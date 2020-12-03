CID records statements from inmates, officials over prison riot

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has recorded 26 statements with regard to the unrest that occurred at the Mahara Prison on Sunday (29).

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that statements were recorded from eight (08) doctors at the prison hospital and two male nurses.

He said ten (10) statements were recorded from various prison officials, including jailors.

Another six (06) statements were recorded from inmates who had been brought back to the Mahara Prison after receiving treated at the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama for injuries sustained in the unrest.

The CID team which was appointed to investigate the unrest will record more statements from inmates and other prison officials in the coming days.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the team will conduct the probe to ascertain if the unrest was provoked by third parties from outside the prison.

Meanwhile, an inmate from the Mahara Prison who was admitted to the Ragama hospital to treat injuries sustained in the recent unrest, has escaped from the hospital.

Ragama Hospital Director Dr. Shelton Perera told Colombo Gazette the inmate had escaped from the hospital around 09.00 p.m yesterday.

Dr. Perera said the man had escaped from the hospital under the guise of going to the washroom.

Stating that the inmate is yet to be tested for Covid, he said the Ragama Police have commenced an investigation to apprehend the suspect.

However, officials from the Prison Intelligence Division had arrested the inmate from the Orugodawatta area this morning.

Dr. Shelton Perera further said only 19 inmates from the Mahara Prison are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. (Colombo Gazette)