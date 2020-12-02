WSO2 named an Overall Leader, Technology Leader, and Innovation Leader in the KuppingerCole CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass

WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that it has been named an overall leader, technology leader, and innovation leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts’ CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass 2020 report published on November 20, 2020. The report is based on KuppingerCole’s evaluation of 20 leading vendors in the consumer identity and access management (CIAM) market, also known as customer IAM. WSO2 is making a reprint of the report available for download at https://wso2.com/resources/analyst-reports/kuppingercole-leadership-compass-ciam-platforms.

The new KuppingerCole CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass 2020 report notes that CIAM is a parallel to traditional IAM that has become a substantial market of its own, stating: “CIAM solutions are designed to meet evolving technical requirements for businesses and other organizations that deal directly with consumers and citizens. Many businesses and public sector organizations are finding that they must provide better digital experiences for and gather more information about the consumers who are using their services.”

Evaluating WSO2’s CIAM Capabilities

In its evaluation, the CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass 2020 report highlighted several strengths of WSO2 Identity Server. These included great support for IAM standards, an API-first strategy that facilitates integration with other IAM and security systems, a good selection of authenticators, high scalability, and an extensive global partner network. The report also awarded WSO2 Identity Server the highest ranking, “strong positive,” in four of five categories: security, functionality, interoperability, and deployment, as well as a “positive” rating for usability.

WSO2’s leadership in two categories, product and innovation, and strong placement in the market category resulted in the company being named an overall leader in the report. Product leaders are those vendors that have mature, leading-edge products in the market. Meanwhile, innovation leaders are those companies that provide several of the most innovative and upcoming features KuppingerCole hopes to see in the market segment.

In the report, KuppingerCole Lead Analyst John Tolbert says, “WSO2 has a good reputation in IAM and is quickly expanding in the CIAM market as they add features.” He goes on to state, “WSO2 is a global company with an extensive support and partner network. Organizations that prefer open source integration solutions should consider WSO2 for their CIAM and Identity API security needs.”

Empowering Developers to Deliver Effective CIAM Solutions

WSO2 Identity Server is a uniquely extensible, API-driven, cloud-native IAM product designed for developers that build CIAM solutions. The open source WSO2 Identity Server incorporates the functionality to federate, authenticate and manage identities; bridge across heterogeneous identity protocols; and secure access to web and mobile applications along with API-based endpoints. Already, businesses and government organizations worldwide are using WSO2 Identity Server for their CIAM deployments, with WSO2’s largest customer managing more than 100 million user identities, alone.

To help educate enterprises, WSO2 has produced a webinar with KuppingerCole, “The Role of Customer Identity & Access Management in Digital Transformation. In the session, now available on demand, KuppingerCole Senior Analyst and Lead Advisor Matthias Reinwarth explains how CIAM helps to achieve digital transformation, best practices in CIAM, and pitfalls to avoid. He is joined by WSO2 Deputy CTO and Vice President of Security Architecture Prabath Siriwardena, who presents the five pillars essential to a CIAM strategy along with the maturity models for determining the stage of growth. The webinar recording is available at https://www.kuppingercole.com/events/n40493?ref=wso2.

“In delivering digital solutions, you need to find the right balance between robust security and an inviting customer experience. We have invested extensively in empowering developers to go beyond traditional IAM to meet these demands,” said Vice President and Head of WSO2 Identity and Access Management at WSO2 Geethika Cooray. “We are honored to be recognized as a leader in innovation, product capabilities, and overall in KuppingerCole’s CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass 2020 report. We view it as recognition of how our WSO2 Identity Server delivers the CIAM capabilities digital businesses need to ensure that each customer’s experience is rich, intuitive, and built on trust.”

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open source, API-first, and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly build digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 600 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute over 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

