Uber Eats marks second anniversary in Sri Lanka, completes 10 million orders

Uber Eats is marking its second year anniversary in Sri Lanka after successfully delivering 10 million orders to hungry eaters. The platform more than doubled its orders in the second year of operations, compared with the 3 million orders it delivered during its first year.

Uber Eats remains committed to an ethos of inclusive growth, providing eaters access to a range of cuisines while simultaneously offering economic opportunities to courier and restaurant partners.

The platform has provided flexible earning opportunities to individuals from all walks of life. In the span of two years, over 8,000 courier partners have chosen Uber Eats to earn through the platform. Uber Eats now has a presence in the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Negombo and their suburbs since it first launched operations in the country in 2018.

Speaking about the journey, Bhavna Dadlani – Lead, Uber Eats, Sri Lanka said, “It has been an exciting two years for Uber Eats, understanding the very distinct needs that we Sri Lankans have. Our commitment to the Sri Lankan community and to the economy remains absolute. As we steal a short moment to reflect on our eventful journey here, I’d like to thank all the restaurant partners, courier partners and our loyal eaters for their unwavering support. We’re only getting started with our range of services, and there’s many exciting additions in the works.”

Over the past two years, the courier partner with the highest deliveries completed 11,500 Uber Eats orders.

Uber Eats continues to support the needs of the Sri Lankan people, especially through the challenging times the country faced during the COVID-19 curfews. The platform enabled a ‘tipping’ feature to help courier partners make extra earnings and help them support their families. The organisation worked with the government to distribute Rs. 8.5 million worth of dry rations to the marginalised, even as the country reeled under a national curfew. As a responsible business, Uber Eats has always endeavoured to give back to the community.

By offering its eaters a diverse array of unique cuisines, conveniently, at the touch of a button, the platform is committed to making eating effortless at any time, for anyone.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats allows people to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal at the touch of a button, and have it delivered reliably and quickly. Since launching the Eats app, the business has leveraged Uber’s technology and logistics expertise to serve more than 6,000 cities globally.