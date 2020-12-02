Triad’s Head of Strategy becomes 1st Sri Lankan to be awarded “South Asia Strategic Brand Planner of the Year”

Campaign’s Agency of the Year awards 2020 named Shehan Samarasinha, Director – Strategic Planning at Triad, the “Strategic Brand Planner of the Year 2020” with commendation, at its recent award announcement. This award is bestowed upon planning professionals who have made the biggest impact on clients’ businesses through the development of breakthrough consumer strategies, brand and communications strategies, as well as innovation and commercial strategy development.

Since the early 1990s, Campaign’s Agency of the Year awards have been a key industry event in the region, designed to recognize inspiring leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance, and overall achievements in advertising and brand communications. The Agency of the Year judging panel consists of leading client marketers across the Asia-Pacific, with results being audited and tabulated by PwC Singapore.

This latest award culminates a year of excellence for Triad, which accumulated a total of 22 international awards from 8 international award shows in 2020. The highlight of the year was winning “Best of Show” and “Gold in Public Good” at the Indie Awards 2020 in London. Other major accomplishments include being ranked #2 at Epica Awards Sri Lanka and also ranked #3 in Campaign Brief Asia’s “Hottest Agencies in Sri Lanka” list along with other accolades such as LMD’s Most Respected Advertising Agency in Sri Lanka in 2017 and 2019.

Speaking on the recognition, Varuni Fernando, Jt. Managing Director at Triad states, “A company is only successful as the team members who share a vision and continue to redefine the level of professionalism offered. To me, Shehan is a true example of this. Young as he is, every day I’m pleasantly surprised by his will to rise above the mundane and challenge convention. A maverick at heart but a man on a mission, this young man is a trailblazer in our industry. I’m so very proud of him and this awesome global recognition. I’ve little doubt that Shehan will fly the Sri Lankan flag as a global communications professional in the near future.”

Further, CEO of Triad, Sarva Ameresekere states, “Having proved ourselves over the years as one of the leaders in the local creative industry, we are happy with the continuous recognition of our work and our next generation leadership team who is starting to be recognized globally.”