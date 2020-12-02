Sri Lanka condemns assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist

Sri Lanka has condemned the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The Foreign Ministry said Sri Lanka condemns the assassination and any form of acts of terrorism against humanity.

Sri Lanka called for the stability and security of the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region and believes strongly in dialogue and engagement as the most successful means for finding a solution to problems.

Iran believes Israel and an exiled opposition group used a remote-control weapon to shoot dead top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday.

According to the BBC, security chief Ali Shamkhani had said that the attackers had “used electronic equipment” when Fakhrizadeh’s car was fired on east of the capital Tehran.

He was speaking at the funeral of the scientist Israel accused of secretly helping to develop nuclear weapons.

Israel has not publicly commented on the allegations of its involvement.

In the early 2000s, Fakhrizadeh played a crucial role in Iran’s nuclear programme but the government insists its nuclear activities are entirely peaceful.