SLT offers Internet Security Solution with Kaspersky

The internet today has become a key essential factor for day to day life. The internet and cyber security has become a vital concern that to be considered with everyone being connected to the internet. With the dawn of Internet Security Week, SLT is thereby championing a Kaspersky internet security product, which comes with a variety of unique features depending on the product selected. Users can receive different protection layers that will keep your device secure from multifarious threats on the internet while not compromising on your device’s performance. The product features range from device security, online transactions, which includes banking and shopping, password management, paretal control etc.

SLT as the number one internet service provider of the country has provided the option for purchasing Kaspersky products as monthly or annual subscription. Customers who purchase an annual subscription or customers with active monthly subscriptions till the 31st December, 2020 will stand the chance to win exciting rewards through a raffle draw scheduled for the 31st January, 2021. The rewards will include a Valuable Mobile Phone, TeDiSmart Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 5 TeDiSmart Indoor Cameras and 3 Silicon Power Hard Disks.

This product is available for both existing SLT broadband users as well as new broadband customers. They will have the advantage of having this feature as a Value Added Service. Monthly subscription can be added to the SLT bill at a lower price via MySLT App/ SLT Broadband Portal (internetvas.slt.lk) or by dialing 1212 call center. SLT Broadband customers who purchase the monthly subscription will also be awarded 30 days free after subscribing to Kaspersky VAS solution.

SLT and non-SLT customers will be able to purchase an annual Kaspersky Subscription via the e-teleshop (visit www.slt.lk/en/e-teleshop) on the SLT website.

Through these services, SLT hopes to deliver on their vision to have all Sri Lankans seamlessly connected in the new digital landscape, with world-class information, communication and entertainment services that are untainted by the various threats that would otherwise jeopardize our time online.