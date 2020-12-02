SINGER Sri Lanka and DELL surge ahead to number one in laptop market share

Singer Sri Lanka, the country’s premier consumer durables retailer together with DELL Technologies has surged ahead as the dominant leader acquiring a sizeable and impressive 35.6% market share for Dell branded laptops according to an International Data Corporation (IDC) Report released recently. This supremacy is in addition to Singer’s recent success as the country’s No. 1 computer seller.

While Singer is the exclusive distributor for Dell consumer laptops in Sri Lanka, significantly, the company has helped to drive Dell Sri Lanka revenue accounting for a bulk 70% of Dell revenues comprising all segments. Dell’s other channel partners share the balance 30%.

Shanil Perera, Marketing Director, Sri Lanka PLC said, “Dell’s continued innovation and diverse product offerings reinforce its standing as the leading brand globally. We at Singer are recognised as the undisputed number 1 computer seller in the country. Together we aim to remain focused on providing best in class technology that meets the needs of our customers. Our rise in leading the consumer laptop market-share demonstrates deep commitment to continue offering value throughout our portfolio.”

Despite challenging market conditions, Singer’s solid growth is also due to the surge in remote work and education, as the pandemic continues to demand higher levels of laptop usage for working and studying from home catering to the new ‘normal’.

However, the preference for Dell laptops over other brands showcase customers choice in seeking cutting-edge products as well as reaffirming their confidence and trust placed in the brand. This is especially noteworthy, as Dell laptops are at a premium price compared to other competitors in the market.

Aabid Aslam, Head of Distribution (Client & Enterprise) Sri Lanka and Maldives, stated, “We are extremely pleased to be the frontrunner and achieve market-share dominance for consumer laptops with the help of Singer Sri Lanka. Over the years our partnership has flourished and continues to deliver superior results. Today, we mark our success by delivering unprecedented levels of performance and value that customers can rely on.”

Dell offers a wide range of products to meet the diverse needs of its customers; the entry level range is attractively priced at Rs. 64,799 in addition to high-end laptops such as the award winning XPS13 range, recognised as the best laptop in 2020 and other gaming laptops. Dell’s innovative in-house software ‘Dell Mobile Connect’, which seamlessly creates a bridge between a user’s smartphone and their laptop, ensure customers receive equipment that is superior, high quality and intrinsic in value.

Contributory to Dell’s accomplishment is Singer’s attractive payment easy schemes such as credit card offers, cash discounts and special student offers. Moreover, in the highly competitive consumer laptop market, Singer’s hire purchase facilities has afforded greater incentives for customers to own a laptop at an extremely accessible price and this has also fueled Dell’s market share growth.

An additional benefit offered by Singer is the extension of the applicable two-year warranty to a four-year period, its legendary service standards, enhanced e-commerce platform www.singer.lk, and easily accessible extensive network of over 400 showrooms located islandwide resonate well with Dell customers seeking greater choice and value for money.

Working from a shared vision of success, Singer and Dell aim to continue to collaborate and strengthen its market share, achieve higher revenue, continuing to provide industry-leading technology solutions and services to its mutual customers.