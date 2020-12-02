Schools in Puttalam District to be closed tomorrow

Schools in the Puttalam District are to be closed tomorrow (Thursday) as a result of the threat posed by cyclone Burevi.

Governor of North-Western Province, Raja Collure said that all schools in the Puttalam District will be closed.

Earlier today it was decided that all schools in the Northern Province will be closed tomorrow (03) and on Friday (04).

All schools in the Eastern Province were also closed today as a result of the storm and will remain closed till Friday (04).

Eastern Province Governor Anuradha Yahampath said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure in the wake of cyclonic storm Burevi.

The decision to close all schools in the Eastern Province comes in addition to the closure of all schools in the Kalmunai Education Zone in the Ampara district since November 26 due to a spike in Covid cases. (Colombo Gazette)