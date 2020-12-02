REZG HUB – Coworking and private workspace that supports the new normal

Rezgateway is proud to announce the launch of RezG Hub, a co-working and private workspace that supports the new normal of flexible work model.

Located in Colpetty (Colombo 3), five hundred meters from Bambalapitiya junction and with a short walking distance to public transportation, malls, cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, gyms and banks. RezG Hub offers fully furnished coworking spaces (75 spaces) when you need it, on flexible terms, that fits your budget & productivity needs.

With professionals, entrepreneurs, small businesses & corporate companies primarily focusing on keeping their businesses afloat, forget owning office spaces, spending on technology & overhead expenses, saving money is top of mind. Having access to office infrastructure and support services without compromising on your professionalism, when you need it (by the hour, daily, weekly, or monthly), what you need (work station, meeting room or private office), without any long term commitments is the need of the hour, said Ghazali Shiba, Manager of RezG Hub.

Ghazali continued to say, “with more and more companies adopting work from home policies, and downsizing their office spaces, they can use RezG Hub to have team huddles, client meetings , training programs and even provide their virtual staff flexible workspace in Colombo, if they opt to work some days and need a change of scenery. You pay for the use only, no fixed rentals. It’s a win-win for everyone”.

According to Paul de Niese (Senior Executive at Rezgateway) “our facility includes all key amenities required for a functional and affordable coworking and hot desking space. In addition, we have taken many health and safety precautionary steps to ensure all RezG Hub members are risk free. With RezG Hub, you also have access to other business support services such as IT services, virtual address, mail forwarding, printing, and scanning facilities”.

To reserve a desk, private room or meeting room, all you need is to visit www.RezgHub.com, make your selection, enter your details, accept terms & make payment. We don’t deal with hardcopy paperwork & manual payments.

RezG Hub mobile app will be launched very soon.

About Rezgateway