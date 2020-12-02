Military on standby to assist in cyclone recovery and rescue efforts

The military has been placed on standby to assist in cyclone recovery and rescue efforts, Defence Secretary, Major General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne said.

He said that the Disaster Management Center (DMC) is in touch with the relevant officials in the North and East and is prepared to face the cyclone.

A red alert has been issued for most parts of the country, including the Western Province as cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ is set to hit.

The Department of Meteorology has issued the red alert for the Northern, North Central, Eastern, North Western, Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa Provinces.

The alert has been issued warning of very strong, gusty winds between 80-100 kmph at time.

Gunaratne said that the area military commanders in the North and East have been advised to keep troops on alert to assist in the rescue and recovery efforts.

He said that the Police and health authorities are also prepared to face any situation that may arise.

Gunaratne said that the Government is looking to prevent or limit any damage that could be caused by the cyclone and take urgent measures to assist the public likely to be affected by the cyclone. (Colombo Gazette)