Lockdown anxiety? Recreate the perfect spa day at home

Just when you thought you had the all-clear to book yourself in for a good massage and mani-pedi, we find ourselves needing to be cautious again. The household demands and the work from home arrangements can get quite overwhelming. You desperately need some zen back in your life, but how?

Just because you can’t get to the spas, it doesn’t mean that the spa can’t come to you. Here are a few ideas from The Body Shop of how you can recreate the luxury pampering experience at home:

Set the mood: Both calming aromas and mood lighting can trigger memories of relaxation. Bring out the massage oil and dab it on your wrists, even if you don’t plan on applying it on to your body. Everyone has that one (or more) aromatic candle that’s gathering dust in anticipation of its time to shine. Dim the lights and fire up the wick to create that signature spa sense of calm, and switch off from the world. Complete the ambience by adding in some ocean/leaf rustling/meditation sounds onto your Spotify playlist.

Treat your face to some TLC: Let's face the facts. Why is it that even though we've not been exposed to the elements as much lately, being indoors has led to more breakouts and tired looking skin? Skincare experts believe that the anxiety that can come with long periods of lockdown is the most plausible trigger for eczema. Our tendency to indulge in sweets and unhealthy snacks while at home can also contribute to unhealthy skin. The occasional home facial is not hard to incorporate into our routine -after all, facial masks can even be worn while working! -, but now that you've dedicated the time, choose a facial mask that helps solve your specific skin dilemma. While sheet masks work with all skin types based on the formulas they contain, normal to dry skin types can benefit most from a cream mask -for their moisture-rich content-, oily skin types from a clay mask -for its purifying and detoxing properties-, and sensitive skin types from a hydrating gel mask. Also, just because your face mask will steer clear of the eye areas, doesn't mean you have to. Cool chamomile tea bags and cucumber are good, accessible home remedies to soothe that region.

Let out some steam and exfoliate: Creating a spa-like Moroccan hammam isn't rocket science. Just turn the shower tap towards its hottest option, and allow the water to run until the room gets nice and steamy. Then, use a loofah or pumice stone to scrub your body to remove all the dead skin cells. This lets the steam open up your pores, ready for the body mask. As much as the skin on your face can benefit from a facial mask, a body mask or scrub can really do the skin on the rest of your body some good. Smearing your arms, legs, and body and leaving it on to dry -so it can draw out the impurities-, may seem odd at first, but this is a great pre-shower exfoliation ritual to battle back and body acne, or even just to transform dry, dull skin.

Spoil that bod: After that sesh in the 'steam room' you need to cool down. Have your bath robe and a nice, icy, drink at the ready. Anything you apply on your skin after a body scrub will be absorbed more rapidly. Applying a hydrating body lotion or rich body cream is a crucial home spa step to help seal moisture in your skin. Once the body mask or scrub has been showered off, pat your skin dry, and slather on for supple and moisturised skin.

Loosen up those foot muscles: Before pouring yourself another drink, why not indulge those hard-working feet? The healing and anxiety-relieving benefits of foot soaks are many; it soothes your muscles, hydrates your skin, can relieve aches and pains, and also prevent bacteria from settling into blisters or under toenails. Shake into a basin of warm water some Epsom/ bath salts, or dissolve a few drops of a gloriously scented essential oil and feel your entire body loosen up.

