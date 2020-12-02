Kolonnawa Post Office employees infected

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Kolonnawa Post Office has been temporarily closed from today following the detection of Covid patients.

Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne told Colombo Gazette that two employees had tested positive following PCR tests conducted on Monday (30).

Five sub-post offices of the Kolonnawa Post Office have also been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.

Ariyaratne further said that twenty (20) staff members attached to the six offices have been placed in quarantine. (Colombo Gazette)