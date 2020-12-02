Jaffna Stallions continue winning streak in LPL2020

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Jaffna Stallions continued they winning streak in the Lanka Premier League 2020 yesterday (Tuesday), beating the Kandy Tuskers by 54 runs.

Batting first, the Jaffna Stallions scored 185 for 8 with captain Thisara Perera making 68 runs and Dhananjaya de Silva 61 runs.

In response the Kandy Tuskers managed just 131 runs and were all out by the 18th over.

Brendan Taylor scored 46 off 32 balls but that was just not enough.

The Jaffna Stallions have won all their three games played so far. (Colombo Gazette)