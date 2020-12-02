Getz Pharma partners with MyDoctor to extend Telemedicine services for Doctors and patients

Getz Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company operating in more than 25 countries, and Sri Lankan digital health solution provider MyDoctor have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to ensure that patients can get access to healthcare services and prescription medication.

This will allow Getz Pharma to connect leading doctors with patients through the MyDoctor platform, providing real-time medical advice, the service will also allow patients to receive their prescription via MyDoctor app.

MyDoctor will allow patients to make appointments and get advice from leading medical specialists 24/7 via Audio or video consultation service. The MyDoctor platform is fully encrypted and HIPPA compliant, meaning healthcare professionals can guarantee their patients’ data will remain secure.

Dr. Harsha Jayakody, founder of MyDoctor, said “As the leading digital health solution provider in Sri Lanka, we’re happy to partner with Getz Pharma in a time when we must mitigate and minimize exposure to COVID-19. Together, we can help ensure access to health and safety during this pandemic. Vulnerable groups and people in isolation will also benefit from our services.”

Getz Pharma will be the first pharmaceutical company in Sri Lanka to extend Telemedicine services to healthcare professionals. The company manufactures and markets brands trusted by healthcare professionals in Sri Lanka. The products are manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility which is pre-qualified by the World Health Organization (WHO). Getz Pharma Manufacturing facility is also certified by a member country of Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S).

GETZ PHARMA General Manager Saman Dissanayake, said “It’s critical that doctors are still able to meet the needs of their patients while adhering to strict social distancing guidelines. The massive backlog of cancelled appointments and procedures due to the pandemic has already taken a toll on patients and the Sri Lankan health-care system. Less urgent appointments are being cancelled, but certain cases cannot wait for a guidance. Our partnership with MyDoctor will allow us to provide healthcare services and prescription medication without compromising on the quality of patient care and outcomes.”