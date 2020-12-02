DFCC signs MOU with Havelock City, enabling the ease of transactions to purchase luxury apartments

In an effort to provide potential home owners with specialised DFCC Home loan services, DFCC Bank recently signed an MOU with Havelock City. As a result of this, DFCC has proposed a special home loan product specifically designed for customers who wish to purchase Havelock City apartments. Structured loan schemes, grace periods and early settlement fee waivers are all vital features of this home loan product from DFCC.

Havelock City is the largest mixed-use development built of 18 acres of prime land in the heart of Colombo with both Residential and Commercial components. The Residential apartments were built in Phases and the fourth and final phase is currently nearing completion and will be ready for occupation by February 2021 with luxury units available for purchase. In addition to Phase 4, Phase 3 too has a limited number of move-in ready units with COC approval for discerning home buyers.

The Clubhouse at Havelock City offers its residents a range of facilities and amenities from squash courts, gymnasiums, swimming pools, banquette halls, salon, launderette, mini-cinema, mini-market, and a café. The Exclusive 7-acre garden with lush foliage provides a unique space within the city to experience a healthy outdoor lifestyle including walking paths, jogging tracks, open air exercise corners and a mini-golf putting green. The development is a brainchild of Mr. S P Tao, Chairman of Overseas Realty (Ceylon) PLC a BOI approved flagship company who is also the owner, manager, and the developer of the iconic World Trade Center Colombo.

DFCC Bank extends a very special Home Loan to any individual securing an apartment at Havelock City. A Fixed income earner, professional or a self-employed individual with an income sufficient to meet the monthly loan commitment is eligible to apply for a DFCC Home Loan. Applicants could opt for a pre-approved Home Loan for which credit approval will be provided within 3 working days. Our team of professionals in every DFCC Branch will offer you a service like no other and assure you extended support throughout the transaction.

The DFCC Home Loan offered to customers of Havelock city apartments include very special features such as a Grace period, waivers of early settlement fees and structured facilities.

DFCC Bank has a strong branch network which is strategically located throughout the country. All our branches are fully geared to cater to the needs of customers. We also have a fleet-on-street comprising of over 140 Banking Executives dedicated to serve the customer at his or her doorstep. Finding time to visit the bank could be a challenge and we are fully geared to serve our customers at a time and place of their convenience. We are also geared to serve our customers through our digital channels where applying for a loan is just a click away.

About Us

DFCC Bank is a full-service Commercial Bank with a legacy of 65 years as one of Sri Lanka’s foremost financial conglomerates offers a gamut of commercial and development banking services. The Bank was ranked amongst Business Today’s Top 30 Corporates in Sri Lanka and was also positioned amongst Brand Finance’s Top 100 Most Valuable Brands,2020. DFCC Bank is rated A+ (lka) Stable by Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited.