Decathlon Colombo’s largest sports store now opens at Union Place

Decathlon, the world’s largest sporting goods retailer, recently celebrated the opening of their 2nd biggest sports store in the heart of Colombo City, continuing their commitment to convert people to adopt healthy lifestyles through fitness and sports. The new branch offers an extensive array of high quality products spread across 500 sqm and is located at 323 Union Pl, Colombo 02.

Demonstrating its passion for sports, Decathlon offers a unique sport store concept that showcases 5000+ products catering to 50+ sports under one roof with personalized customer service. The store caters to all levels of sports enthusiasts, from beginners to advanced and is open for business 365 days a year from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Commenting on the expansion, Country Manager, Decathlon Sri Lanka, Melis Kurtyilmaz stated, “Decathlon already has a decade-long footprint in Sri Lanka where it has based one of its main manufacturing facilities. We have 20,000 employees who work for Decathlon including 15 suppliers in 18 factories across the Island. The company has exported 2000+ containers globally in 2020. This expansion further marks our commitment towards offering an affordable yet valuable sporting experience for all Sri Lankans. We will continue to touch each and every corner of Sri Lanka, initially focusing on Colombo and its suburbs, bringing Decathlon closer to you than ever before”.

We are all delighted sports people who have turned our passion into our job, which is to make sports accessible for everyone. For four decades now, Decathlon’s teams have accompanied, facilitated and even revolutionized the practice of athletes around the world.” also said Melis Kurtyilmaz.

With over 10 years of experience in the Sri Lankan market, Decathlon has manufactured over 45 million products with the involvement of its industrial partners.

“Decathlon Retail Leader Mihai Mirt said “We are on our road to becoming the most preferred Sports Brand in Sri Lanka. We are known for our quality products at an amazing price. Our team consists of 30+ passionate sports Iovers, engaged in a variety of sports who are truly dedicated to make sports accessible for all in Sri Lanka”

Additionally, Decathlon is expanding its use of digital-driven solutions to ensure a seamless shopping experience, convenient web checkout and same day delivery within Colombo and pick from the store for orders undertaken via www.decathlon.lk.

About Us:

Founded in 1976 by French designer Michel Leclercq, for over 40 years Decathlon has been recognised as a pioneer in the retail sports industry, offering the best value, high quality, sustainable and cost-effective products. Our ethos is balanced by deep responsibility: for ourselves, one another, the safety of our customers and the future of the planet.