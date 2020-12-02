Cyclone Burevi forces schools to close in the North

All schools in the Northern Province will be closed tomorrow (03) and on Friday (04).

The decision has been taken in anticipation of the adverse weather predicted due to cyclonic storm Burevi.

The Meteorology Department said the storm is expected to make landfall in the Eastern Province between 7.00 and 10.00 p.m today.

All schools in the Eastern Province were closed today as a result of the storm and will remain closed till Friday (04).

Eastern Province Governor Anuradha Yahampath said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure in the wake of cyclonic storm Burevi.

The decision to close all schools in the Eastern Province comes in addition to the closure of all schools in the Kalmunai Education Zone in the Ampara district since November 26 due to a spike in Covid cases. (Colombo Gazette)