Covid patients detected from a number of areas in Colombo

Coronavirus patients have been detected from a number of areas in Colombo.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of Covid-19 said that 294 coronavirus patients were detected in the Colombo District over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of the 294 people, 77 were detected in Slave Island 28 in Colombo 13, 22 in Borella and 20 in Maradana.

Other areas in Colombo where coronavirus patients were detected included Fort, Kirulapone, Wellawatte, Dematagoda, Grandpass and Mattakuliya.

Patients were also detected in Kotte, Mirihana, Mount Lavinia, Nugegoda, and Welikada in the Colombo District.

A total of 545 coronavirus patients were detected in Sri Lanka yesterday (Tuesday).

Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake had this week warned that the situation in Colombo is serious with the Covid-19 death toll increasing and more people being infected.

Ms. Senanayake has appealed to retired Public Health Inspectors (PHI) to return to service and has also spoken to the Medical Faculty to obtain the services of interns to support the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC).

Health authorities however played down the concerns over the spread of the coronavirus within the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) city limits, stating that they are confident the situation will improve in the near future.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera had told Colombo Gazette that there was a reduction in the spread of the virus in Colombo at present.

He said that if the containment measures are carried out and continued as planned, then the spread of the coronavirus can be further reduced and successfully contained within the Colombo Municipal Council city limits. (Colombo Gazette)

