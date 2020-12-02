Court lifts travel ban on Basil over Malwana land

The Gampaha High Court today lifted the overseas travel ban imposed on former Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

The travel ban was imposed on Rajapaksa over a case filed in connection to a 16-acre property in Malwana, Dompe.

The former Minister is accused of misappropriating Government funds to purchase the land. He is reported to have constructed a mansion on the land, with a swimming pool and a functioning farm.

This is the latest overseas travel ban imposed on Basil Rajapaksa to be lifted by Courts during the space of a week.

Last month (23), the Colombo High Court lifted the overseas travel ban imposed on Rajapaksa for misusing funds belonging to the Divi Neguma Department for the Presidential Elections in 2015.

The Court later acquitted the former Minister of economic Affairs from the Divi Neguma case the following week (30). (Colombo Gazette)