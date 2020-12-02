Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka rises to 124

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka rose to 124 today, the Government Information Department said.

The Government said that two more coronavirus deaths were reported in Sri Lanka today.

Of the latest two victims, one is a 66-year-old woman from Chilaw. She died on admission to a hospital in Chilaw.

The second victim is a 67-year-old man from Colombo 13. He died at his residence.

Meanwhile, over 870 coronavirus patients were detected in Sri Lanka today.

The Government said that 878 coronavirus patients were detected in Sri Lanka today.

The total number of infected people detected in Sri Lanka this year rose to 21861. (Colombo Gazette)