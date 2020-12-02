Ascentic embarks on an ambitious culture-focused growth

Having forayed into Sri Lanka’s fast-paced technology solutions arena just a little over three years ago, Ascentic is gearing up to embrace its existing culture and pursue an ambitious growth strategy to be recognized as a workplace where tech professionals would love to work for.

Since its inception in 2017 the company has had a steady growth with a positive outlook for continuous expansion. And for the upcoming year, the recruitment of talented and curious engineers is only expected to increase to keep up with the demand.

Ascentic’s founders Anna Kalm and Patrik Alm moved to Sri Lanka in 2016 determined to build an outstanding company. “Sweden is embarking on a rigorous technological drive. Though there are great developers in Sweden, they are just not enough in numbers.”

Ascentic is also planning on various initiatives to uplift the industry especially by encouraging and fostering empowerment among women. The ‘Women in Tech’ is one such planned initiative, a networking forum for women who aspire to be an expert or leader in the tech industry in Sri Lanka. Women at Ascentic make up half of its positions in management with around 31pct of them in the crew, with plans to further increase this figure.

Earlier this year, the software development company was also bestowed a certification by Great Place to Work Sri Lanka, confirming its continuous efforts towards fostering an environment that places individuality, empowerment, and personal growth at the heart of its operations.

Ascentic Founder and CEO Anna Kalm said “We strongly believe that building a sustainable and innovative company starts with employee wellbeing. When you enjoy what you do, get challenged to learn new things and discuss ideas with skilled colleagues, and have a healthy work-life balance – that’s when you can also craft really great solutions.”

Ascentic embraces diversity and inclusivity, and possibly have some of the best work-life balance policies in the country. Everyone proudly call themselves as ‘ascenders’. They show grit, craftsmanship and are very self-driven, embracing their inner geek to fearlessly explore new paths with courage. Everyone is encouraged to be their unique self-whilst still working great in teams.

Today, Ascentic has over 70 employees and counting, pulling together great software development teams that support small and medium companies in Sweden to fulfill their technological advancements.

“We have really only gotten started. We are committed to building the absolute best workplace in Sri Lanka, setting a new standard of what you should be able to expect from your employer. We’re thrilled about the next steps we’ll take during next year, with our existing amazing team as well as new crew members getting onboarded,” Anna further stated.