Three Russian warships, including anti-submarine ship in Sri Lanka

Three Russian warships, including an anti-submarine ship, have arrived in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) said the guided missile cruiser ‘Variag’, large anti-submarine ship ‘Admiral Panteleev’, and medium ocean tanker “Pechenga” of the Russian Federation arrived at the Trincomalee Port yesterday (30).

The trio of Russian ships arrived in Trincomalee for replenishment and crew rest, and the proceedings at the port have been limited only to these functions, owing to the health guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19.

The Navy further said the three ships are scheduled to leave Sri Lanka on Thursday (03) for their next port of call, after taking part in a Passage Exercise with Sri Lanka Navy Ship (SLNS) ‘Sayura’. (Colombo Gazette)