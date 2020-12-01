Schools in East to close as cyclone nears

All schools in the Eastern Province will remain closed from tomorrow (02) until Friday (04).

Eastern Province Governor Anuradha Yahampath said the decision has been taken in anticipation of inclement weather predicted as a result of a cyclonic storm expected to pass over the Province tomorrow.

The Meteorology Department said the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross over the Eastern Province. As a result, the Province is expected to experience over 200 mm of rain and strong winds up to 80-90kmph in some places.

The decision to close all schools in the Eastern Province comes in addition to the closure of all schools in the Kalmunai Education Zone in the Ampara district since November 26.

Eastern Province Governor Anuradha Yahampath announced at the time that the schools were closed due to an increase in Covid patients in the Ampara district. The schools are to remain closed until further notice. (Colombo Gazette)