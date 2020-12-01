Over 100 people injured following Mahara Prison riot in hospital

Over 100 people injured following the Mahara Prison riot have been admitted to hospital, the Police said today (Tuesday).

The Police said that the number of people injured in the incident, which was around 50 yesterday, rose to 107 today.

Among the 107 people are mostly inmates and a few prison guards.

Eight prisoners were killed in the riot and the prison suffered extensive damages following a major fire.

The unrest broke out when prison guards had opened fire on a group of inmates who had attempted to escape after being informed that some prisoners had contracted the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Prison Reforms has appointed a committee headed by the Ministry Secretary to investigate the incident.

The Ministry has also requested the Criminal Investigations Department to conduct a separate investigation into the unrest at the Mahara Prison.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Ali Sabry has also appointed a five-member committee to probe the riot at the Mahara Prison. The committee will be chaired by former High Court Judge Kusala Sarojini Weerawardena.

Chief Legal Adviser of the Justice Ministry President’s Counsel U. R. de Silva, Justice Ministry Additional Secretary Rohana Hapugaswatta, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajith Rohana, and former Commissioner General of Prisons Gamini Jayasinghe are the remaining members of the committee.

The committee, which has been tasked with investigating and proposing long-term recommendations on the unrest, has been instructed to submit an interim report to the Justice Minister within a week and a complete report by the end of one month. (Colombo Gazette)