The main suspect wanted over the murder of Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council (MC) member Ranjan de Silva has been arrested by Interpol.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that Dharmasiri Perera was arrested by Interpol in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ranjan de Silva was killed in a shooting incident in Ratmalana in May 2018.

He is the father of popular Sri Lanka cricketer Dhananjaya de Silva. (Colombo Gazette)