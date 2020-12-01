Government to cremate unclaimed bodies of coronavirus victims

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Government has decided to cremate unclaimed bodies of coronavirus victims.

The Government Information Department said that a number of bodies are at Government hospitals and have not been claimed by relatives.

Colombo Gazette learns that at least five bodies of Muslims who died as a result of the coronavirus have not been accepted by the relatives.

The relatives have refused to accept the bodies as they will be forced to cremate the remains.

Muslims have been demanding the right to bury the remains instead of cremate but the Government has refused to agree to the request.

The Government Information Department said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued instructions to now cremate the bodies that have not been claimed by relatives using Government funds. (Colombo Gazette)