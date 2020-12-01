Four more coronavirus related deaths reported in Sri Lanka

Four more coronavirus related deaths were reported in Sri Lanka today, the Government said.

The Government Information Department said that the death total from the coronavirus rose to 122 in Sri Lanka today.

The latest victims are residents of Colombo 12, Colombo 13, Rajagiriya and Kolonnawa.

One victim is a 74-year-old man from Colombo 12. He died at his residence.

The second victim is a 74-year-old woman from Kolonnawa. She had also died at her residence.

The third victim is a 93-year-old woman from Rajagiriya. She had also died at her residence.

The fourth victim is an 81-year-old male from Colombo 10. He was transferred from a private hospital to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He died while receiving treatment at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)