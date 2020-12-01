Ajith Rohana steps down from Justice Ministry committee on Mahara Prison riot

Police Media Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana has stepped down from the committee appointed by Justice Minister Ali Sabry to probe the unrest that occurred at the Mahara Prison on Sunday (29).

The Justice Minister yesterday appointed DIG Rohana to a five- member committee, which will be headed by former High Court Judge Kusala Sarojini Weerawardena.

Citing a conflict of interest in the appointment, DIG Ajith Rohana informed the Justice Minister in writing that he wishes to step down from the committee.

The DIG said he functions as the Police Media Spokesman at present and conducts regular media briefings in respect of current issues, including the Prison issue.

Pointing out that if he acts as a member of the Justice Ministry committee, it would be a conflict of interest, DIG Rohana said he would not be able to conduct media conferences.

The Police Spokesman further suggested that it would be appropriate for the Justice Minister to appoint another official to replace him considering the facts highlighted in the letter.

Meanwhile, responding to a question raised by a journalist on the conflict of interest on the appointment of DIG Ajith Rohana to the Justice Ministry committee, Cabinet Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said that the cabinet and reporters cannot decide the suitability of the Police Spokesman’s position.

He told the weekly cabinet media briefing held today, that a decision in this regard can only be taken by the President, Prime Minister, or the subject Minister. (Colombo Gazette)