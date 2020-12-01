AG files indictments against cop and prison officials

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera filed indictments against former Negombo Prison Superintendent Anuruddha Sampayo and four others today.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said the indictments were filed at the Negombo High Court.

The indictments were filed on charges of conspiracy, forgery and use of false documents for smuggling prohibited items into the prison, she said.

Anuruddha Sampayo, who was interdicted over an ongoing investigation, was arrested in Kurunegala in August.

In July, the Attorney General had directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department to obtain warrants and arrest four officials from the Negombo prison, including Sampayo.

The warrants were subsequently issued over an ongoing investigation into allegations of mobile phones, SIM cards, phone accessories and other items being provided to inmates of the Negombo Prison. (Colombo Gazette)