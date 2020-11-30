Voluntary organization offers free coffins for Covid victims

By Indika Sri Aravinda

A voluntary organization has offered free coffins for coronavirus victims.

The Shihara Janaza Foundaton has erected banners near the Borella cemetery offering free coffins to low income families.

Founder of the organization, Mohhamad Halaldeen told Colombo Gazette that coffins will be offered to low-income families of any religion or community.

He said that the coffins are being offered after being inspected by Public Health Inspectors.

Halaldeen said that a coffin costs Rs. 35,000 each. (Colombo Gazette)