State Minister for Covid-19 Prevention appointed

A State Minister for Covid-19 Prevention has been appointed, the President’s Office said.

The President’s Office said that a State Minister for Primary Health Services, Infectious Diseases and Covid-19 Prevention was appointed today.

State Minister of Prison Reforms and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation Sudarshini Fernandopulle was appointed to the new post.

She took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

This is the first time a Ministry has been allocated for Covid-19 Prevention. (Colombo Gazette)